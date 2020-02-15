Short Interest in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Decreases By 7.6%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,810,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 99,340,000 shares. Approximately 58.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

McDermott International stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

MDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDermott International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDermott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

