Short Interest in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Drops By 6.0%

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Morphic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Morphic by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Morphic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after buying an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 166,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,304. Morphic has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

