Short Interest in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Drops By 5.7%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 45.71% of NANO DIMENSION/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 60,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,891. NANO DIMENSION/S has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

