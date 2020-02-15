Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Grows By 6.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NHC opened at $82.81 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.