Short Interest in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Declines By 7.2%

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

NAV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 38.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

