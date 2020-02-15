Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Decreases By 10.6%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 347,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 246,577 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

NPTN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

