Short Interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Drops By 6.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 21,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,544,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

