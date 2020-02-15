Short Interest in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expands By 6.4%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 18,870,000 shares. Approximately 29.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,911,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NBEV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 928,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 362,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

