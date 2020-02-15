Short Interest in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Decreases By 13.0%

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.35. 711,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,210. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

