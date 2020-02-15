Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Declines By 13.7%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.20. 688,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,942. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.