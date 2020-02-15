Short Interest in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Drops By 6.0%

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 62.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 117,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

