Short Interest in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Decreases By 5.9%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OMCL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,894.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

