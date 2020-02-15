Short Interest in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Drops By 6.0%

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OXFD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,636. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24. The stock has a market cap of $384.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.