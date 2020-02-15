Short Interest in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Increases By 10.3%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.84. 1,210,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 869,117 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

