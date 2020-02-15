Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Rises By 6.5%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

