Short Interest in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Drops By 10.9%

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $277,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,116 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

