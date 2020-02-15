Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Decreases By 9.3%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,689. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

