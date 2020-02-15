Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Declines By 6.6%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 435,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,795. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 322,733 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

