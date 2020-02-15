Short Interest in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Decreases By 8.5%

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $8,197,653. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.98. 169,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,151. Q2 has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

