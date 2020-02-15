Short Interest in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expands By 10.3%

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

KWR stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. 116,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

