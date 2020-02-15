Short Interest in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Declines By 6.7%

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 83.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 310,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quorum Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 37,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Quorum Health has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

