Short Interest in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Increases By 6.0%

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Relx has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

