Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declines By 12.9%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,450,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,201. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

