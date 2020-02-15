Short Interest in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 13.1%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 58.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 129,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

