Short Interest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Increases By 6.3%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

