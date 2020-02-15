Short Interest in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Decreases By 6.2%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 153,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,667. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $238,793.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653,061 shares of company stock valued at $58,489,790.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.