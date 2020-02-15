Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declines By 6.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 231,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in SJW Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 511,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

