Short Interest in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expands By 5.7%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 919,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $13.00 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

