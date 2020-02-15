Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Decreases By 6.1%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

STRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Strattec Security has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

