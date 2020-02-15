Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Rises By 5.2%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 258,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

PRSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

