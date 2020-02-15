Short Interest in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Drops By 6.8%

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THMO. ValuEngine cut shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

THMO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.00.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

