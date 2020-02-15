Short Interest in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Drops By 6.5%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Titan International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 478,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,800. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 162,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan International by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 341,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

