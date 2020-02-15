Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Grows By 5.2%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

