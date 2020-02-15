Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Decreases By 6.3%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TRNS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Transcat has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $237.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,821 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.