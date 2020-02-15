Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rises By 6.0%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 365,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,957,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 243,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 240,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

