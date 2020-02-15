Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 7.1%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 222,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 38,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,217. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

