Short Interest in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Declines By 7.6%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 96,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Tricida has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $157,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 668,062 shares of company stock worth $26,633,035. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

