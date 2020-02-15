Short Interest in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Grows By 6.4%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.49. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

