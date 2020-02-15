Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Grows By 5.2%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 406,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Fire Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United Fire Group stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

