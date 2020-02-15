Short Interest in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Grows By 6.4%

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Usio stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of Usio at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

USIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

