Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 6.3%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 234,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.54 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.