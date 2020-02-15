Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Grows By 6.1%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 726,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $1,415,798 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

