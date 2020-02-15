Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Drops By 6.5%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,148.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $900.58 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

