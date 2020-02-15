Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Drops By 6.0%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WSFS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Strs Ohio raised its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.