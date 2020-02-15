Short Interest in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expands By 5.0%

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:WYND opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

