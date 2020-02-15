Short Interest in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Grows By 5.9%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.24.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.