ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $26,953.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

