SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0363 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. SIBCoin has a market cap of $660,701.00 and approximately $2,169.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,005.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02724382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.04540132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00800294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00917476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00106061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009664 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00662522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,207,537 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

