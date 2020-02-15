Silent Notary Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $227,341.00 and $62,385.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy, TOPBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

