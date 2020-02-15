Silent Notary (SNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $217,183.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and TOPBTC. Silent Notary has a market cap of $217,183.00 and approximately $54,840.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit, DEx.top, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

